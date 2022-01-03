Monday, 03 January 2022

FORTY veterans in the Henley area had Christmas hampers delivered to them by RAF Benson officers.

The food hampers, which included mince pies and a Christmas pudding, were paid for by the RAF Benevolent Fund. 

