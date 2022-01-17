Tell us best way to spend £2.5m from developers

RESIDENTS of Benson are being asked for suggestions on how to spend more than £2 million.

The parish council will receive the money from developers as new housing is built in the parish.

The council said it expected developers to pay about £10 million via the Community Infrastructure Levy between 2018 and 2024 and the village would receive about a quarter of this.

The developers are:

• David Wilson Homes, which was granted planning permission for 240 homes at The Sands.

• Thomas Homes, which is to build 80 homes on land west of Hale Road.

• Cala Homes, which has a 241-home development north of Littleworth Road that was granted planning permission in 2016.

Councillor Phil Murray told a council meeting that the money would be received over a number of years and could only be spent on certain types of project.

The council has already spent or committed about £1million on different projects, including the £600,000 refurbishment of the parish hall in Sunnyside, which is currently taking place, and £250,000 on the Faye Elizabeth play park, which re-opened in August.

Now the council has started a consultation process in which villagers can suggest how the money should be spent as it arrives.

Chairman Bill Pattison said: “There are only certain things we can do with CIL money and we want to make people aware of that.”

Cllr Murray said the council would consider every suggestion.

He added: “We aim to look at the number of projects that we have received from people in the village who have completed the questionnaire and we need to be able to respond.

“We have a number of projects and it’s quite possible that not all of them will have CIL funding.

“We won’t get all the money when we want it but we also need to make sure we have projects ready to roll out as we get money.

“My hope is that we can do the majority of the projects that we think the village needs. We should be able to do a fair number of them.

“If we work hard as a community, we should be able to find other funding for projects that don’t qualify for CIL — we need to explore funding from the district council.

“We should never use CIL when the community has not been consulted; we shouldn’t see it just as a convenient pot of money.

“What we need to do is try to standardise the number of steps — we need to agree on a process.”

The council agreed to assess the submitted projects according to five categories:

• Community benefit

• Costs and funding

• Deliverability

• Environmental impact

• Compliance with the village’s neighbourhood plan, which is currently being revised.

Cllr Murray said each project should have a “sponsor” to present the idea to the council.

“We would expect a person from a community group or a councillor,” he said. “We will ask them to come to one of our meetings and brief us and answer specific questions. They would be asked to present on why they feel the project is good and we should be looking at the number of benefits delivered and the number of people who would benefit.

“We would discuss all this and end up providing a score.

“We want to listen to the community; we want to give everyone a chance to do well with their project.”

Councillor Ian Skeels said: “We have got a lot of ideas from people in the village who can’t be a sponsor — not everyone can be.

“It could be intimidating for some people and we need to have a process that accepts and includes everyone.”

Cllr Murray said: “A councillor could also sponsor the project. If they can’t do it, we as a council need to find a sponsor.”

Cllr Pattison said: “I’m quite confident about this process and think it ticks all the boxes. We will revise it if it needs it but we have to start somewhere.”

Councillor Mark Summer said: “It might need a few tweaks but I think it’s great and gives people the opportunity to tell us what they want.”

To submit your idea, complete the survey at https://bensonpc.org.uk/

