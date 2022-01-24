Councillors welcome details of 78-home development

PLANS for 78 new homes in Benson have been supported by the parish council.

Planning permission for the development on land west of Hale Road was granted in 2017.

Now developer Thomas Homes has unveiled details of the scheme, including appearance, scale, layout and landscaping.

Half of the properties will have two bedrooms or less and only 13 per cent will have more than three bedrooms. This is line with the council’s desire for more smaller homes to meet demand.

A planning statement prepared by estate agent Savills on behalf of the company says: “In terms of the scale of individual buildings, the proposal is consistent with the approved residential development nearby in Benson. This is predominantly two- and two-and-a-half-storey dwellings.

“Given the size of the site, a relatively small palette of materials is proposed to ensure visual consistency.

“A single brick will be used across the site with reconstituted stone used sparingly and limited to corner plots to further assist way-finding.

“Similarly, roofs will be predominantly concrete but slate will be used in the more prominent parts of the site, such as facing Hale Road, the open space and the relief road.

“A number of design features that are traditional to Benson have been incorporated into the scheme to try to provide some visual links between these new dwellings and the existing housing stock in Benson.

“These include chimneys, bay windows, dormer windows, porches and arched brick headers to windows. These all add character to the scheme, creating a visual connection to the village.”

Benson Parish Council said it “fully supported” the application. It said: “It conforms well with our adopted neighbourhood plan, enables the relief road and delivers a fair share of the infrastructure and green spaces that Benson needs.

“We are grateful to the Thomas Homes team for the open and

co-operative manner in which they have worked with us to meet our requests and resolve issues where they arise. We look forward to continuing to work with them to ensure that Benson gets full value from their development.

“We commend the broad housing mix that Thomas Homes has adopted, both the important affordable housing units it provides, and the high proportion of smaller units generally.

“We are also pleased to see the level of commitment to sustainable transport, both the electric vehicle charging points at almost one per dwelling and the segregated cycleways along the relief road and the full complement of cycle racks and storage units.

“Detailed specifications are not yet available for street lighting but we are concerned to minimise the light-pollution impact of street lighting to the degree that is possible without compromising reasonable safety and surveillance principles.”

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to consider the plan in the next month.