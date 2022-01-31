Monday, 31 January 2022

‘No’ to annexe

PLANS to enlarge a 17th century house in Preston Crowmarsh have been opposed by Benson Parish Council.

Simon Wilson wants to demolish an outbuilding at the Old Swan, a former pub which is Grade II listed, and erect a new outbuilding to use as an annexe.

The Old Swan is located within the Preston Crowmarsh conservation area and has had various alterations since it was turned into a house.

Parish councillors said the development would be “unsympathetic” to the property and recommended planning permission is refused.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make a decision by February 9.

