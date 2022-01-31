‘No’ to annexe

A CLASS at a school in Sonning Common was closed ... [more]
Monday, 31 January 2022
PLANS to enlarge a 17th century house in Preston Crowmarsh have been opposed by Benson Parish Council.
Simon Wilson wants to demolish an outbuilding at the Old Swan, a former pub which is Grade II listed, and erect a new outbuilding to use as an annexe.
The Old Swan is located within the Preston Crowmarsh conservation area and has had various alterations since it was turned into a house.
Parish councillors said the development would be “unsympathetic” to the property and recommended planning permission is refused.
South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make a decision by February 9.
31 January 2022
More News:
Shed where you can spend time talking and mending
THE Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common has ... [more]
Children improve reading skills with help from dog
A DOG has been helping children at Sonning Common ... [more]
POLL: Have your say