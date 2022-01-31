Hall work still not finished

THE opening of the refurbished parish hall in Benson has been delayed again.

The building in Sunnyside was due to re-open on September 23 but the parish council now says the work will not be completed until mid-February.

The makeover, which is expected to cost more than £600,000, means the parish office will be enlarged and moved to the front of the building.

A lift will be installed and the kitchen and toilet facilities will be refurbished so the hall can be used to host big events once again.

Meanwhile, a new community building built as part of a new housing development north of Littleworth Road is almost ready.

Developer Cala Homes, which was granted planning permission for 241 houses in 2016, agreed to construct the 1.5-storey community building after the council complained that a proposed single-storey hall wouldn’t be big enough to cater for the village’s wide range of community groups.

The council will not own the building for the first year and will lease it from the developer.

Councillor Teresa McTeague said: “Both buildings are making really good progress now, which I think was helped by the fact the builders carried on working during the Christmas period.”

Bill Pattison, who chairs the council, said: “The parish hall is looking pretty good. The upstairs is very nearly decorated and downstairs looks a real treat too.”