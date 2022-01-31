Monday, 31 January 2022

New camera for play area

AN additional CCTV camera will be installed to cover the Faye Elizabeth play area in Benson.

Parish councillors agreed to spend £1,658 plus VAT on the new equipment, which will be provided by Executive Alarms, of Witney, as an extension of the service it already provides at the parish hall.

The play area in Sunnyside re-opened in August after a makeover, which cost £250,000 and involved making the facility more accessible and creating a new adult fitness area.

