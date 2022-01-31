A CLASS at a school in Sonning Common was closed ... [more]
Monday, 31 January 2022
A PRAM race will be held in Benson to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee.
The parish council has agreed to hold the celebration event on Friday, June 3 but needs people to help organise it.
The council is also planning a tea party in Sunnyside as well as games and stalls at the parish hall.
The celebrations will finish with an open-air cinema event.
Pete Eldridge, who organises the village’s annual Remembrance parade, said: “Last time we had 10 people helping to organise.
“There’s so much work to do and you need a good bunch of people to help.”
If you can help, email clerk@bensonpc.org.uk
31 January 2022
