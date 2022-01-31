Monday, 31 January 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Pram race

A PRAM race will be held in Benson to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

The parish council has agreed to hold the celebration event on Friday, June 3 but needs people to help organise it. 

The council is also planning a tea party in Sunnyside as well as games and stalls at the parish hall.

The celebrations will finish with an open-air cinema event.

Pete Eldridge, who organises the village’s annual Remembrance parade, said: “Last time we had 10 people helping to organise.

“There’s so much work to do and you need a good bunch of people to help.”

If you can help, email clerk@bensonpc.org.uk

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33