A PRAM race will be held in Benson to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

The parish council has agreed to hold the celebration event on Friday, June 3 but needs people to help organise it.

The council is also planning a tea party in Sunnyside as well as games and stalls at the parish hall.

The celebrations will finish with an open-air cinema event.

Pete Eldridge, who organises the village’s annual Remembrance parade, said: “Last time we had 10 people helping to organise.

“There’s so much work to do and you need a good bunch of people to help.”

If you can help, email clerk@bensonpc.org.uk