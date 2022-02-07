Millstream centre open

THE Millstream Centre in Benson will fully re-open this month.

The award-winning centre, which provides lunch, activities and friendship for older residents of the village and surrounding area, was forced to close in March 2020 due to the first coronavirus lockdown and has been operating on a smaller scale ever since.

From this week, volunteers are offering lunches at the centre to a limited number of vulnerable people every Friday. The centre will then be open for three days a week from February 28.

The volunteers also deliver hot meals to 25 villagers three times a week.

• Benson WI will meet at the centre on February 23 at 2pm for a social catch-up.