Appeal boost

Crochet-makers give blankets to care home residents
HANDMADE blankets have been donated to a care ... [more]
Monday, 14 February 2022
A TOTAL of £5,528.85 was raised by the Benson and District Poppy Appeal.
This was about £3,000 more than the previous year largely due to the return of house-to-house collections, which were not possible during the coronavirus lockdowns.
14 February 2022
