Extra camera

AN additional CCTV camera has been installed at the Faye Elizabeth play area in Benson.

The parish council spent £1,658 plus VAT on the equipment, which was provided by Executive Alarms, of Witney, as an extension of the service it already provides at the parish hall.

The play area in Sunnyside re-opened in August after a makeover, which cost £250,000 and involved making the facility more accessible and creating a new adult fitness area.