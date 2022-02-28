Monday, 28 February 2022

Hall opening

THE refurbished parish hall in Benson will finally re-open next month.

The building in Sunnyside was due to be back in use in September but this has been delayed three times.

The makeover, which is expected to cost more than £600,000, means the parish office has been enlarged and moved to the front of the building.

A lift has been installed and the kitchen and toilet facilities refurbished so the hall can host large meetings again.

