Extension ‘too big’

PLANS to remodel a cottage in Benson have been opposed by the parish council.

The Morleys want to replace various agring extensions at their home in Beggarsbush Hill.

A planning statement by JW Architects says: “The existing house is characterised by a wonderful thatched cottage main part plus behind and linked to a collection of different extensions, additions developed over time.

“The proposal is to replace all the extensions and additions, which are starting to fail in terms of their performance, and replace them with a new part single-storey and part two- storey series of extensions, which have been designed to complement and respect the cottage.”

The parish council says the new extension would be too big and inappropriate for the historic property.

Chairman Bill Pattinson said: “The extension would be about four times the size of what is there now.”

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make a decision by April 1.