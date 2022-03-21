Interest in hobbies shed idea

A COMMUNITY shed could be set up in Benson after more than 30 people registered an interest.

It would be a dedicated space with equipment and facilities for people to indulge in hobbies such as woodwork, electronics, computing, 3D printing, model building, bicycle repair, photography and pottery.

A team of six residents has been looking at possible sites for the shed with plans to launch the initiative in May.

Robert Field, who lives in Littleworth Road, said: “The idea of a community shed in Benson was inspired by a movement in Australia and it’s essentially a workshop for members who can use it for their personal

hobbies.

“It should prevent people of a certain age dying from loneliness and it’s an excuse for them to get out of the house and socialise.

“We’ve already received a great response but it’s early days and we need premises to be able to run it. The right building has not presented itself yet and we would like to find a piece of land to put an actual shed on.”

If you can help, send an email to Mr Field at fieldrobert@gmail.com