Monday, 21 March 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Interest in hobbies shed idea

A COMMUNITY shed could be set up in Benson after more than 30 people registered an interest.

It would be a dedicated space with equipment and facilities for people to indulge in hobbies such as woodwork, electronics, computing, 3D printing, model building, bicycle repair, photography and pottery.

A team of six residents has been looking at possible sites for the shed with plans to launch the initiative in May.

Robert Field, who lives in Littleworth Road, said: “The idea of a community shed in Benson was inspired by a movement in Australia and it’s essentially a workshop for members who can use it for their personal
hobbies.

“It should prevent people of a certain age dying from loneliness and it’s an excuse for them to get out of the house and socialise.

“We’ve already received a great response but it’s early days and we need premises to be able to run it. The right building has not presented itself yet and we would like to find a piece of land to put an actual shed on.”

If you can help, send an email to Mr Field at fieldrobert@gmail.com

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33