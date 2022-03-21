Day centre aid appeal

A DAY centre in Benson has been collecting supplies and raising funds for Ukraine.

The Millstream Day Centre in Mill Lane has been accepting donations that have been delivered to the Ukrainian border with Poland.

It now hopes to raise more money and gather supplies for a Ukrainian camp and orphanage.

It will will be hosting a coffee and cake morning from 10am to 1pm next Saturday (March 26) to raise money and would also like donations of baby milk, nappies, baby food, batteries and medical items.

The centre is also appealing for a van or minibus to use to transport aid as previous vehicles belonged to Ukrainians in the UK who have returned home to fight.

• A cake sale will take place at the Crossroads veterinary centre in Couching Street, Watlington, until 5pm today (Friday) in aid of the Red Cross Ukraine Appeal.