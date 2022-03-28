Aid appeal

A “CUPPA and cake” morning will take place at the Millstream Centre in Benson from 10am to 1pm tomorrow (Saturday) in aid of Ukraine.

Volunteers will be collectiong cash and donations to support the Ivano Frankivsk refugee camp and orphanages in East Ukraine.

They are appealing for baby milk, food and nappies, medical supplies, first aid items, wipes, batteries, torches, power packs, candles, long-life food, toiletries, sanitary items, tin openers, backpacks and blankets.