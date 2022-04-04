Farmer refused permission for house

PLANS to build a new house on farmland in Preston Crowmarsh have been rejected.

Philip Chamberlain, who owns Crowmarsh Battle Farm and runs it with his sons Tim and Charles, wanted to build the three-bedroom house north of the farm.

But South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, said the development would be “detrimental” to the landscape.

It said: “Due to the isolated location away from the village, the proposed development would not constitute sustainable development. It would be situated on important open space situated outside the built area of the village.

“This area is characterised by its open green landscape. The development would create an overbearing impact that would be detrimental to the visual amenities of the locality and would lead to a progressive detraction from the rural character and appearance of the area and the surrounding open countryside.

“The development would be built on an area of paddock which is an important open space between the village and the Grade II listed Crowmarsh Battle Barns site, which was a self-contained manorial complex separate from the village.

“The development would result in less than substantial harm to the significance of the adjacent listed buildings. A structure of the scale proposed would appear incongruous within the setting of the Grade II listed Crowmarsh Battle Barns.”

The council also said that that an archaeological evaluation conducted 80m from the site revealed medieval finds and features. Holloways and other medieval features lie immediately to the east.

It said: “Other archaeological findings within 500m of the site range from prehistoric to post-medieval periods. It is therefore likely that further archaeological features may be encountered by this development. The applicant has not completed an archaeological field evaluation and has therefore failed to take into account the high potential for significant archaeological remains situated on the site.”

Benson Parish Council did not object to the application but said the new house would adversely affect the views of the farmhouse in its rural setting and would change the character of the area.