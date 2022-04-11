Monday, 11 April 2022

Hall hire fees simplified

Hall hire fees simplified

THE cost to hire Benson parish hall has been simplified.

The parish council, which owns the refurbished building in Sunnyside, will now charge £10 per hour for the smaller rooms and up to £15 for the committee room.

The rates will be reviewed again in June.

The council has also agreed to replace the hall blinds at a cost of £6,000 plus VAT. Two windowpanes in the lounge will also be replaced at a cost of up to £500 plus VAT.

