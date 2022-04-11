Hall hire fees simplified

ALL Easter church services held in Goring and ... [more]
Monday, 11 April 2022
THE cost to hire Benson parish hall has been simplified.
The parish council, which owns the refurbished building in Sunnyside, will now charge £10 per hour for the smaller rooms and up to £15 for the committee room.
The rates will be reviewed again in June.
The council has also agreed to replace the hall blinds at a cost of £6,000 plus VAT. Two windowpanes in the lounge will also be replaced at a cost of up to £500 plus VAT.
