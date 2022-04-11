No jubilee for children

CHILDREN’S activities in Benson to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee have been cancelled because of the lack of volunteers.

Pete Eldridge, who organises the village’s annual Remembrance parade, told a parish council meeting that it had been difficult to get the celebrations off the ground as there was little interest from children’s organisations in running events.

The council still wants to establish a children’s nature trail linking green spaces with minimal use of roads.

If you can help, email the parish clerk on clerk@

bensonpc.org.uk