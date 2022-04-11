Safety move

DOUBLE yellow lines could be installed on a road near the river in Benson to improve safety.

They would be painted along both sides of the road through Preston Crowmarsh from the western junction with the A4074 to the last house on the right before the lock.

Benson Parish Council says the move would discourage inappropriate parking which makes it difficult for large vehicles to get through.

It has agreed to fund a public consultation which will be run by Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, at a cost of £3,255.