Monday, 11 April 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Safety move

DOUBLE yellow lines could be installed on a road near the river in Benson to improve safety.

They would be painted along both sides of the road through Preston Crowmarsh from the western junction with the A4074 to the last house on the right before the lock.

Benson Parish Council says the move would discourage inappropriate parking which makes it difficult for large vehicles to get through.

It has agreed to fund a public consultation which will be run by Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority,  at a cost of £3,255. 

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33