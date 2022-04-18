Pub wants to expand

A PUB in Benson could be extended.

The Three Horseshoes in Oxford Road has applied for planning permission to refurbish and extend the property to create a larger customer area at the back, a cellar store to the side and new toilets.

The bar would be moved to a more central location on the ground floor.

The whole interior would also be redecorated.

The application says the changes wouldn’t affect the Grade II building’s architectural or historic character.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make a decision by May 9.