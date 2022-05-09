Monday, 09 May 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

New handrail

A SAFETY handrail is to be installed at the steps in Rivermead, Benson.

The parish council will spend £935 on the handrail, which will be installed by Avalon, of Wallingford.

The council also plans to replace the concrete with a textured rubber step surface after obtaining quotes.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33