Shed meeting

A MEETING to discuss the idea of a community shed in Benson will take place at the parish hall in Sunnyside on Wednesday at 7.30pm.

This would be a dedicated space with equipment and facilities for people to indulge in hobbies such as woodwork, electronics, computing, 3D printing, model building, bicycle repair, photography and pottery.

A team of six residents has been looking at possible sites for the shed with plans to launch the initiative in the summer.