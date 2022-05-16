Shed meeting

THE annual meeting of Watlington Parish Council ... [more]
Monday, 16 May 2022
A MEETING to discuss the idea of a community shed in Benson will take place at the parish hall in Sunnyside on Wednesday at 7.30pm.
This would be a dedicated space with equipment and facilities for people to indulge in hobbies such as woodwork, electronics, computing, 3D printing, model building, bicycle repair, photography and pottery.
A team of six residents has been looking at possible sites for the shed with plans to launch the initiative in the summer.
16 May 2022
