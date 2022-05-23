Housing plan update

All events free at ninth alternative gardening festival
CHELSEA Fringe Henley, a celebration of ... [more]
Monday, 23 May 2022
RESIDENTS of Benson are being asked for their views on the village’s revised neighbourhood plan.
The existing plan, which was approved at a referendum in 2018, earmarked three sites for a total of 560 new homes.
These were land north of Littleworth Road (240 homes), off Hale Road (80), and north and north-east of The Sands (240).
No new housing sites are being put forward in the revised document but the following additions are proposed:
• 20mph zone.
• Introduction of settlement boundaries for Benson and Preston Crowmarsh.
• New riverside policy.
•More focus on green spaces and tackling the climate emergency.
The revised version could be adopted by December or go to a referendum.
To take part in the consultation, visit https://benson
pc.org.uk/benson-neighbour
hood-plan-update-2022
23 May 2022
More News:
All events free at ninth alternative gardening festival
CHELSEA Fringe Henley, a celebration of ... [more]
We found 6in fossil in river from 95 million years ago
A FAMILY from Sonning Common found a 6in fossil ... [more]
Plaque to honour woman who saved village library
A PLAQUE has been unveiled in memory of a woman ... [more]
Archaeologists open window on past as they return to Blounts Court dig
PARTS of a Roman wall and another wall from the ... [more]
POLL: Have your say