Monday, 23 May 2022

Housing plan update

RESIDENTS of Benson are being asked for their views on the village’s revised neighbourhood plan.

The existing plan, which was approved at a referendum in 2018, earmarked three sites for a total of 560 new homes.

These were land north of Littleworth Road (240 homes), off Hale Road (80), and north and north-east of The Sands (240).

No new housing sites are being put forward in the revised document but the following additions are proposed:

• 20mph zone.

• Introduction of settlement boundaries for Benson and Preston Crowmarsh.

• New riverside policy.

•More focus on green spaces and tackling the climate emergency.

The revised version could be adopted by December or go to a referendum.

To take part in the consultation, visit https://benson
pc.org.uk/benson-neighbour
hood-plan-update-2022

