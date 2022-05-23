Monday, 23 May 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

In harmony

A CONCERT featuring the Thames Valley Chorus and barbershop quartet Bagatelle will take place at St Helen’s Church in Benson on Saturday, June 18 at 7.30pm. 

For tickets (£15), call Christine on 07771 835828 or email events@sthelens
benson.org.uk

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33