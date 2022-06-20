Help needed

Record attendance at returning steam rally
STOKE Row Steam Rally returned at the ... [more]
Monday, 20 June 2022
THE Millstream Centre in Benson is looking for a new treasurer.
The award-winning centre, which provides lunch, activities and friendship for older residents of the village and surrounding area, needs someone with a background in finance who can help out for a few hours each week.
For more information, email bensonmillstream
centre@gmail.com
20 June 2022
More News:
I made replica crown that starred at giant street party
THERE was not just one attempt at a world record ... [more]
POLL: Have your say