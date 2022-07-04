Surgery thanks pandemic volunteers

THE Mill Stream Surgery in Benson has thanked people who helped out during the coronavirus pandemic.

Volunteers and vaccinators, including personnel from RAF Benson, joined the GPs and surgery staff for a special afternoon tea at the No.25 café in High Street on Tuesday last week.

They were served tea and scones with cream and jam.

Practice manager Karen Washbourn said: “It is good to be able to say a huge thank-you to our volunteers and tell them we could not have done it without them.”

Christine Rees, who organised the volunteers, thanked the surgery for arranging the event.