Community grows well

THE Benson community gardens hosted several events to celebrate their support for the Royal Horticultural Society’s Grow Well Project.

Under the initiative, communities are asked to sow seeds and highlight the wellbeing benefits and positive power of plants.

Residents decorated signs depicting various plants and herbs at the village allotments. They also unveiled a new polytunnel thanks to a donation made by Cala Homes, which is responsible for the Merlin Gardens development in the village.

Villagers Richard and Bridgid Hess created the allotments off St Helen’s Avenue after spending months clearing the land of brambles and weeds and can now host events.

Mr Hess, co-founder of Benson Community Gardens, said: “We are incredibly grateful for the support from the community. We want to repay that gratitude by sharing the wonderful beauty and benefits of plants, both mentally and environmentally.”