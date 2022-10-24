Monday, 24 October 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

24 October 2022

Road closure

A STREET in Besnon will be shut for five weeks from Monday, October 31.

This is to allow a watermain in Sunnyside to be reinforced.

The alternative route for traffic will be via the B4009 and A4074.

There will be exemptions for the emergency services and people needing to access premises in the closed
section.

24 October 2022

More News:

Light party

A LIGHT party for three- to 11-year-olds will be ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33