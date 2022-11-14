Chocolate bingo night

A FUNDRAISING event is to be held by Benson scouts.

The “chocolate bingo” and “play your cards right” evening will take place at the parish hall next Friday (November 18) from 6pm.

There will be chocolate prizes, food, a licensed bar and a raffle.

The money will go towards the new scout hut extension.

Tickets cost £5 per person or £12 for a family of three. Visit https://bookthatin.com/

