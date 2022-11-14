Chocolate bingo night

Thank you, you’re my superhero
A SINGER has received a new kidney from an old ... [more]
Monday, 14 November 2022
A FUNDRAISING event is to be held by Benson scouts.
The “chocolate bingo” and “play your cards right” evening will take place at the parish hall next Friday (November 18) from 6pm.
There will be chocolate prizes, food, a licensed bar and a raffle.
The money will go towards the new scout hut extension.
Tickets cost £5 per person or £12 for a family of three. Visit https://bookthatin.com/
BookingWidget?id=11843
14 November 2022
More News:
A WOMAN has been recognised for her outstanding ... [more]
POLL: Have your say