Trinity and Earley bag best wins

Carrigan brace halts fightback
KYLE CARRIGAN scored a brace as Watlington Town ... [more]
Thursday, 25 November 2021
TRINITY and Earley B both recorded the biggest wins on the opening round of Henley and District League matches played out on Monday night.
Both sides won 7-5 with Trinity defeating Ivy Leaf and Earley B beating their D side.
Elsewhere Earley A beat Twyford 6-5 and Berks CS defeated Park Institute 6-4.
The league positions after one match are as follows: 1 Trinity and Earley B, 7 points; 3 Earley A and Berks CS, 6; 5 Ivy Leaf, Twyford and Earley D, 5; 8 Park Institute, 4.
Coroner criticises care home where 93-year-old woman died five days after falling out of bed
THE family of an elderly woman who died five days ... [more]
