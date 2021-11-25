Trinity and Earley bag best wins

TRINITY and Earley B both recorded the biggest wins on the opening round of Henley and District League matches played out on Monday night.

Both sides won 7-5 with Trinity defeating Ivy Leaf and Earley B beating their D side.

Elsewhere Earley A beat Twyford 6-5 and Berks CS defeated Park Institute 6-4.

The league positions after one match are as follows: 1 Trinity and Earley B, 7 points; 3 Earley A and Berks CS, 6; 5 Ivy Leaf, Twyford and Earley D, 5; 8 Park Institute, 4.