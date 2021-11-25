Trinity lead the way

TRINITY moved one point clear at the top of the Henley and District Billiards League following Monday evenings’s round of matches.

The Henley-based side beat Earley B 7-3 to top the table ahead of Earley A in second place who beat Earley D 7-4. Elsewhere Twyford and Berks CS drew 6-6 while Ivy Leaf and Park Institute drew 5-5.

The latest league standings, with all sides having played two matches each, are as follows: 1 Trinity, 14 points; 2 Earley A, 13; 3 Berks CS, 12; 4 Twyford, 11; 5 Earley B and Ivy Leaf, 10; 7 Earley D and Park Institute, 9.