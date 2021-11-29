Trinity keep top spot

HENLEY and District League leaders Trinity remain top of the table following Monday night’s round of matches.

The Henley-based side ran out 6-4 winners at Earley D with Gary Worth, Graham Whiting and Chris Winterton all bagging wins.

Elsewhere Earley B beat Twyford while Park Institute drew 5-5 with Earley A and Berks CS shared the spoils, 6-6, with Ivy Leaf.

The latest league standings after three rounds of matches are as follows: 1 Trinity, 20 points; 2 Earley A and Berks CS, 18; 4 Twyford, Earley B and Ivy Leaf B, 16; 7 Park Institute, 14; 8 Earley D, 13.