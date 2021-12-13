Monday, 13 December 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Trinity stay joint top

GRAHAM WHITING and Gary Worth both secured 2-0 wins to help Trinity remain joint top of the Henley and District League on Monday night.

The Henley-based side defeated Berks CS 6-4 with Ian Whiting and Chis Winterton both picking up a point in each in 2-1 defeats.

Earley A share top spot with Trinity after beating their B team 7-4. Elsewhere, Ivy Leaf lost 6-5 to Twyford whilst Earley D beat Park Institute 8-4.

The latest league standings after five matches is as follows: Trinity and Earley A, 30 points; 3 Earley B and Twyford, 28 points; 5 Ivy Leaf, 27 points; 6 Earley D, 26; 7 Berks CS, 25; 8 Park Institute, 18.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33