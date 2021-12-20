Whiting in fine form

TRINITY moved four points clear at the top of the Henley and District Billiards League on Monday night following their 8-3 win against Park Institute.

Ian Whiting recorded the highest break of the evening in the league for Trinity as he scored 55 in his 2-1 win against George Chamberlain.

Ivy Leaf are now second after winning 7-3 against Earley A. Elsewhere, Earley and Berks CS drew 5-5 while Earley D beat Twyford 6-4.

The latest league positions after all teams have played six matches each is as follows: 1 Trinity, 38 points; 2 Ivy Leaf, 34 points; 3 Earley B and Earley A, 33; 5 Twyford and Earley D, 327 Berks CS, 30; 8 Park Institiute, 21.