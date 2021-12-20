Whiting in fine form

Man who killed mother cleared of murder due to his insanity
TRINITY moved four points clear at the top of the Henley and District Billiards League on Monday night following their 8-3 win against Park Institute.
Ian Whiting recorded the highest break of the evening in the league for Trinity as he scored 55 in his 2-1 win against George Chamberlain.
Ivy Leaf are now second after winning 7-3 against Earley A. Elsewhere, Earley and Berks CS drew 5-5 while Earley D beat Twyford 6-4.
The latest league positions after all teams have played six matches each is as follows: 1 Trinity, 38 points; 2 Ivy Leaf, 34 points; 3 Earley B and Earley A, 33; 5 Twyford and Earley D, 327 Berks CS, 30; 8 Park Institiute, 21.
