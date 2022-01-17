Defeat for leaders

TRINITY remain top of the Henley and District Billiards League despite going down to a 6-4 defeat away at Earley A on Monday evening.

Ian Whiting bagged the only win for the Henley-based side whilst Gary Worth and Graham Whiting both secured points in their 2-1 defeats.

Ivy Leaf are second after their 7-5 win against Earley B. Elsewhere Twyford beat Park Institute 6-5 whilst Earley D beat Berks CS

7-4.

The latest league standings after seven matches are as follows: 1 Trinity, 42 points; 2 Ivy Leaf, 41; 3 Earley A and Earley D, 39; 5 Earley B and Twyford, 38; 7 Berks CS, 34; 8 Park Institute, 26.