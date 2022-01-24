Monday, 24 January 2022

Trinity in fine form

TRINITY extended their lead at the top of the Henley and District Billiards League to four points after beating Ivy Leaf 7-2 on Monday evening.

Gary Worth, Chris Winterton and Ian Whiting all bagged 2-0 wins for the Henley-based side whilst Graham Whiting took a point in his 2-1 defeat.

Twyford moved up to second place after beating Earley A 7-2 whilst elsewhere Berks CS and Earley B both secured 6-5 wins against Park Institute and Earley D respectively.

The latest league standings after all sides have played eight matches each is as follows: 1 Trinity, 49 points; 2 Twyford, 45; 3 Earley D and Earley B, 44; 5 Ivy Leaf, 43; 6 Earley A, 42; 7 Bersk CS, 40; 8 Park Institute, 31.

