Monday, 31 January 2022

Trinity move six clear

TRINITY extended their lead to six points at the top of the Henley and District Billiards League on Monday evening after running out comfortable 8-2 winners against Earley B.

Earley D moved up to second place after beating their A team 7-3. Elsewhere, Ivy Leaf beat Park Institute 7-4 and Berks CS defeated Twyford 6-5.

The latest league positions, after all sides have played nine games each, are as follows: 1 Trinity, 57 points; 2 Earley D, 51; 3 Twyford and Ivy Leaf, 50; 5 Earley B and Berks CS, 46; 7 Earley A, 45; 8 Park Institute, 35.

