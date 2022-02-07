Monday, 07 February 2022

Trinity win

TRINITY progressed to the semi-finals of the Henley and District Snooker League Piggott Cup after beating Earley A 8-2 on Monday.

In the semi-final Trinity will play Berks CS who defeated Earley D 7-3. The other semi-final will be made up of Earley B and Twyford who beat Park Institute and Ivy Leaf 6-4 respectively.

