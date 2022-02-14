Monday, 14 February 2022

Trinity march on

LEAGUE leaders Trinity increased their lead to eight points at the top of the Henley and District Billiards League table on Monday evening after defeating Earley D 6-4.

Other results saw Earley A beat Park Institute 7-3, Berks CS defeat Ivy Leaf 6-4 and Earley B triumph 8-2 against Twyford.

The latest league standings, after all sides have played 10 games each, are as follows: 1 Trinity, 63 points; 3 Earley D, 55; 3 Ivy Leaf and Earley, 54; 5 Twyford, Berks CS and Earley A, 52; 8 Park Institute, 38.

