Trinity march on

LEAGUE leaders Trinity increased their lead to eight points at the top of the Henley and District Billiards League table on Monday evening after defeating Earley D 6-4.

Other results saw Earley A beat Park Institute 7-3, Berks CS defeat Ivy Leaf 6-4 and Earley B triumph 8-2 against Twyford.

The latest league standings, after all sides have played 10 games each, are as follows: 1 Trinity, 63 points; 3 Earley D, 55; 3 Ivy Leaf and Earley, 54; 5 Twyford, Berks CS and Earley A, 52; 8 Park Institute, 38.