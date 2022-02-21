Trinity move clear at top

TRINITY moved 10 points clear at the top of the Henley and District Billiards League following their 8-2 win against Twyford on Monday night.

Ian Whiting and Chris Winterton both secured 2-0 wins for the Henley-based side whilst Gary Worth and Graham Whiting both won 2-1.

Elsewhere, Ivy Leaf beat Earley D 7-4, Park Institute defeated Earley B 5-4 and Earley A thrahsed Berks CS 8-1.

The latest league positions after all sides have played 11 matches each are as follows: 1 Trinity, 71 points; 2 Ivy Leaf, 61; 3 Earley A, 60; 4 Earley D, 59; 5 Earley B, 58; 6 Twyford, 54; 7 Berks CS, 53; 8 Park Institute, 43.