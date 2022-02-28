Trinity close in on title

TRINITY edged nearer to the Henley and District Billiards League title after running out 7-2 winners against Berks CS on Monday evening.

Gary Worth, Ian Whiting and Chris Winterton all won 2-0 for the Henley-based side whilst Graham Whiting secured a point in his 2-1 defeat.

The win leaves Trinity 12 points clear at the top of the table with just two matches remaining. Elsewhere, Twyford beat Ivy Leaf 7-5, Earley B defeated their A team 6-4 and Earley D beat Park Institute 6-5.

The latest league positions after all clubs have played 12 matches each are as follows: 1 Trinity, 78 points; 2 Ivy leaf, 66; 3 Earley D, 65; 4 Earley A and Earley B, 64; 6 Twyford, 61; 7 Berks CS, 55; 8 Park Institute, 48.