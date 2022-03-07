Final spot for Trinity

THE demand for coronavirus vaccinations at ... [more]
Monday, 07 March 2022
HENLEY and District Billiards League leaders Trinity have made it through to the final of the Peter Piggott Cup after defeating Berks CS 7-2 on Monday evening.
Chris Winterton, Gary Worth and Graham Whiting all picked up 2-0 wins for the Henley-based side whilst Ian Whiting claimed a points from his 2-1 defeat.
Trinity will play Twyford in the final after the villagers ran out narrow 7-6 winners against Earley B.
07 March 2022
