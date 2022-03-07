Monday, 07 March 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Final spot for Trinity

HENLEY and District Billiards League leaders Trinity have made it through to the final of the Peter Piggott Cup after defeating Berks CS 7-2 on Monday evening.

Chris Winterton, Gary Worth and Graham Whiting all picked up 2-0 wins for the Henley-based side whilst Ian Whiting claimed a points from his 2-1 defeat.

Trinity will play Twyford in the final after the villagers ran out narrow 7-6 winners against Earley B.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33