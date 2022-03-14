Trinity win league title

TRINITY wrapped up the Henley and District Billiards League title with a match in hand after defeating Park Institute 8-1 on Monday evening.

Gary Worth and Ian and Graham Whiting all won 2-0 for the Henley-based side whilst David Shepherdson triumphed 2-1.

Elsewhere, Earley B beat Berks CS 7-4, Ivy Leaf defeated Earley A 7-5 while Earley D and Twyford battled out a 5-5 draw.

The latest league standings, after all teams had played 13 matches each, are as follows: 1 Trinity, 86 points; 2 Ivy Leaf, 73; 3 Earley B, 71; 4 Earley D, 70; 5 Earley A, 69; 6 Twyford, 66; 7 Berks CS, 59; 8 Park Institute, 49.