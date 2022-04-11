Trinity make it league and cup double on finals night

TRINITY made it a league and cup double at last week’s finals evening held at Earley Home Guard.

Trinity, who had already won the league title, defeated Twyford 6-3 to secure the Peter Piggott Cup.

In the singles competitions, Terry Colby beat Alan Grainger in the Championship, Mark Shepherdson beat Nigel White in the Jack Hedley handicap and Rod Revans defeated Keith Morphett in the Frank Pepall seniors handicap.

Ian Whiting picked up the Tom Batty player of the season trophy.