Monday, 11 April 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Trinity make it league and cup double on finals night

Trinity make it league and cup double on finals night

TRINITY made it a league and cup double at last week’s finals evening held at Earley Home Guard.

Trinity, who had already won the league title, defeated Twyford 6-3 to secure the Peter Piggott Cup.

In the singles competitions, Terry Colby beat Alan Grainger in the Championship, Mark Shepherdson beat Nigel White in the Jack Hedley handicap and Rod Revans defeated Keith Morphett in the Frank Pepall seniors handicap.

Ian Whiting picked up the Tom Batty player of the season trophy.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33