Monday, 13 June 2022

Herbert in fine form

GARY Herbert hit the biggest break of the evening in the Henley and District Snooker League on Monday night as his 45 score helped Trinity B defeat Salisbury C 7-2.

Second placed Trinity closed the gap at the top of the table to eight points after they beat Park Institute K 8-1 whilst league leaders Crucible defeated Salisbury A 7-2. Elsewhere, Earley B beat Park Institute R 6-3, Ivy Leaf beat Earley A 6-3 and Twyford saw off Tilehurst BL 8-1.

The latest league standings, after all teams have played six matches each, are as follows: 1 Crucible, 45 points; 2 Trinity, 37; 3 Twyford, 35; 4 Earley B, 33; 5 Trinity B, 32; 6 Salisbury A, 30; 7 Ivy Leaf, 27; 8 Park Institute R, 26; 9 Earley A, 18; 10 Park Institute K, 16; 11 Salisbury C and Tilehurst BL, 12.

