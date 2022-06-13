Herbert in fine form

GARY Herbert hit the biggest break of the evening in the Henley and District Snooker League on Monday night as his 45 score helped Trinity B defeat Salisbury C 7-2.

Second placed Trinity closed the gap at the top of the table to eight points after they beat Park Institute K 8-1 whilst league leaders Crucible defeated Salisbury A 7-2. Elsewhere, Earley B beat Park Institute R 6-3, Ivy Leaf beat Earley A 6-3 and Twyford saw off Tilehurst BL 8-1.

The latest league standings, after all teams have played six matches each, are as follows: 1 Crucible, 45 points; 2 Trinity, 37; 3 Twyford, 35; 4 Earley B, 33; 5 Trinity B, 32; 6 Salisbury A, 30; 7 Ivy Leaf, 27; 8 Park Institute R, 26; 9 Earley A, 18; 10 Park Institute K, 16; 11 Salisbury C and Tilehurst BL, 12.