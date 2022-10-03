Monday, 03 October 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

03 October 2022

Henderson bags big break for Trinity

TRINITY B cut Henley and District Snooker League leaders Crucible’s lead at the top of the table to 20 points on Monday evening.

The Henley-based side beat Park Institute K 9-0 whilst the table-toppers beat Earley A 8-1.

Stu Henderson hit the evening’s biggest break of 35 to help Trinity beat Tilehurst BL 8-1. Elsewhere, Twyford lost 5-4 to Ivy Leaf, Earley B defeated Salisbury A 5-4 and Park Institute edged out Salisbury C 5-4.

The latest league standings, after all teams have played 18 matches each, is as follows: 1 Crucible, 129 points; 2 Trinity B, 109; 3 Trinity, 104; 4 Ivy Leaf, 102; 5 Salisbury A, 98; 6 Earley B, 91; 7 Twyford, 88; 8 Park Institute R, 65; 9 Salisbury B, 57; 10 Earley A, 48; 11 Park Institute K and Tilehurst BL, 40.

03 October 2022

More News:

PO hours cut

PO hours cut

SONNING Common post office is now closed on ... [more]

 
Pub re-opens

Pub re-opens

THE Bird in Hand in Sonning Common will re-open ... [more]

 

Brunch day

A HARVEST festival will be held at St Mary’s ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33