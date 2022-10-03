Henderson bags big break for Trinity

TRINITY B cut Henley and District Snooker League leaders Crucible’s lead at the top of the table to 20 points on Monday evening.

The Henley-based side beat Park Institute K 9-0 whilst the table-toppers beat Earley A 8-1.

Stu Henderson hit the evening’s biggest break of 35 to help Trinity beat Tilehurst BL 8-1. Elsewhere, Twyford lost 5-4 to Ivy Leaf, Earley B defeated Salisbury A 5-4 and Park Institute edged out Salisbury C 5-4.

The latest league standings, after all teams have played 18 matches each, is as follows: 1 Crucible, 129 points; 2 Trinity B, 109; 3 Trinity, 104; 4 Ivy Leaf, 102; 5 Salisbury A, 98; 6 Earley B, 91; 7 Twyford, 88; 8 Park Institute R, 65; 9 Salisbury B, 57; 10 Earley A, 48; 11 Park Institute K and Tilehurst BL, 40.