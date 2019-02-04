Litter-pick day

First floor of old antiques shop to be turned into flat
Monday, 04 February 2019
A LITTER pick will be held in Binfield Heath tomorrow (Saturday).
Volunteers should meet outside Binfield Heath Village Stores at 10am when
hi-vis vests, bags and pickers will be provided.
04 February 2019
