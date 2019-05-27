Flowers show presents £5,000 to school

BINFIELD Heath Horticultural Society has made its biggest charitable donation after enjoying its largest and most successful flower show in 2018.

A cheque for £5,000 was presented to Shiplake Primary School’s Parent, Teacher and Friends Association at a gathering of teachers, governors and members of the show ccommittee.

The money will go towards a soft surface play area.

Peter Ransom, who chaired the committee last year, praised the hard work of the show team in managing such a big event.

The Shoulder of Mutton pub donated profits from the bar and members of the association hosted an evening party in the marquee.

Mr Ransom said: “I’m delighted that so many people have worked so hard together to achieve this for our lovely primary school and I’d like to thank them all.”

Evelyn McQuater, who has taken over chairmanship of the committee, said she hoped families wouild continue to support the show

“There is always so much for children to take part in and enjoy,” she said. “There are lots of categories for them in the flower and produce competition, which is the centrepiece of the show.

“It’s an old-fashioned, family-focused, country event — a celebration of village life, reflecting a thriving community spirit.”

This year’s 71st annual show will takes place opposite Holmwood in Binfield Heath on Saturday, August 24 from noon. For more information, www.binfieldheath.org.uk

Pictured, left to rght, Wendy Oxlade (Shoulder of Mutton); Jane Chesters (governor), Evelyn McQuater (chairman, show committee) Raphaelle Ransom (co-chairman PTFA), Peter Ransom, Katherine Page-Howie (headteacher), Lucy Watkinson, show committee and Juliette Cottam (PTFA).