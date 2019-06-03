Barrow race at fun day

A FUN day will take place at Binfield Heath recreation ground next Sunday (June 9) from noon to 6pm.

The event, which is organised by the village society, will include a revival of the annual wheelbarrow race which was last held in the Eighties.

Competitors will down a pint of either beer or a soft drink before running a two-lap relay race of the site then downing another.

The race is sponsored by the Bottle and Glass Inn, which was the starting point for the original challenge.

Entry costs £10 per pair and must be registered in advance at the village stores. There is also a free, shorter race for children aged 11 or under with a prize for the best fancy dress.

There will be a competition for the best wheelbarrow planted up with flowers that attract birds, butterflies or bees with both adult and children classes.

A live band will perform and there will be a barbecue, a Loddon beer bar provided by the pub, a plant stall and pot swap, children's races, table tennis and face painting.

Proceeds from the day will fund community activities and a portion could go to other charities.

Volunteers are needed to help set up the site and they should arrive from 9am.