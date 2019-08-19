Polo day in aid of air ambulance

HUNDREDS of people attended a charity polo day in Binfield Heath.

There was a series of matches at the village polo club in Gravel Road and other attractions included refreshments, a bouncy castle and play equipment for children.

The annual event was in aid of the Thames Valley Air Ambulance, which had a stall promoting its work.

Ruth Dunkin, the charity’s head of community and events (pictured, left, with the charity’s mascot (Cameron Davies) and volunteer Shirley Dunaway, said: “It was a really good day. We have been supported by the event for a number of years and it seemed to go well.

“I think that last year they raised more than £3,000 for us so we would hope it would be similar this year.

“We couldn’t do what we do if it wasn’t for the support of events such as these. People think we’re funded by the NHS and the Government but we’re not. We’re fully funded by the community.”

The club has hosted a charity fund-raiser each year since 1994, when it was founded by Lord Phillimore and Toby Greenbury.